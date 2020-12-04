Brooks to be appointed Appeal Court president Monday

Justice Patrick Brooks is to be sworn is a the new Court of Appeal president next Monday, the Jamaica Observer has learnt.

The eminent jurist will replace Justice Dennis Morrison, who goes on pre-retirement leave today after a special sitting of the court in his honour this morning.

On Wednesday, the Observer reported that Justice Brooks, who has been a judge of the Court of Appeal since January 2012, was the most favoured among practitioners in the legal profession to be named to the post.

“The call, of course, is the prime minister's, who makes the appointment after consulting with the Opposition leader. However, Justice Brooks is easily the person best suited for the job, outside of Justice Hilary Phillips, but she, I believe, is due to retire some time next year,” the Observer had quoted a source.

Justice Brooks was admitted to practice in 1979. He worked in the government service as a prosecutor in various capacities, including Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

After that he spent three years as a legal officer at Jamaica Public Service Company Limited, then joined Nunes, Scholefield, DeLeon & Co where he was a partner for over 16 years before being appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of Jamaica in September 2002.