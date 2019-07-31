Brown Burke now director of Bunting's campaign

DR Angela Brown Burke has now become director for Peter Bunting's 'Rise United' campaign, notwithstanding the outrage expressed by her husband and former People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Paul Burke at her decision to endorse Bunting in his challenge to Dr Peter Phillips for leadership of the party.

In a release yesterday, Bunting's camp said Brown Burke's decision to accept the role of leading the campaign comes after a series of consultations with her constituents and with both candidates for president.

“Comrade Brown Burke came to her decision on the basis of putting the PNP in the best position to defeat the current JLP Administration. She applauds the courage of Peter Bunting in seeking to re-energise the PNP, and to transform and modernise the party. Comrade Brown Burke has also taken note of the overwhelming support for her decision by constituents, friends, and members of the public,” said the release.

Rise United said Brown Burke has already impacted the campaign because her decision to join the movement as a seasoned campaigner in presidential and vice-presidential elections.

News of Brown Burke's endorsement of Bunting was first disclosed last Friday by campaign manager, St Ann North Western Member of Parliament Dr Dayton Campbell, who said she had signed Bunting's nomination form.

Over the weekend, Paul Burke, in a letter to the party, said he was taken aback by his wife's decision. “I had to compartmentalise the issues, not to be devastated, as admittedly, this has been one of the worst political blows regarding our internal politics I have had, whatever her reasons and rationale,” he wrote.

He stated that she had misled him, “in fact deceived me”, into believing that she was not declaring support for either candidate, but had only signed Bunting's nomination form.

“How disingenuous,” Burke said in his lengthy letter, in which he also claimed that Bunting has been opposed to Brown Burke from as far back as 2006 when she became a vice-president of the PNP, as well as in the contest for the St Andrew South Western seat where she faced Councillor Audrey Smith to take up the mantle in 2017 after Portia Simpson Miller's retirement.

The former general secretary has also urged delegates to return Dr Phillips as party president, and to not fall for the “money-powered shock and awe” of Bunting's campaign.

Bunting and Dr Phillips were last Friday nominated as the two candidates for the September 7 internal election, which will be held at the party's 81st annual general conference, where over 3,000 delegates will be eligible to decide who will become the next leader.