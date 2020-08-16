Brown's Town, Orange Hill people give Kamala Harris thumbs up

AS news spread around the world that presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden had selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate for vice- president of the United States; St Ann, Jamaica residents were a picture of pride and joy.

When the Jamaica Observer visited the 'garden parish' communities of Brown's Town and Orange Hill where Harris's father, Donald, an economist and professor emeritus at Stanford University was raised, residents said they were happy and proud to know that part of Senator Harris's roots traced back to their little town. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, now deceased, is from India and was a leading cancer researcher and civil rights activist.

Winston Gordon, owner and operator of Brown's Town Glass and Mirrors, said Harris's vice -president bid represents a milestone, not only for her roots, but also for black women.

“She is the first black woman on a major party's presidential ticket. It is really a milestone for women and for our local roots. One thing I can tell you is that in 1998 when Rene Simoes came to Jamaica — when he looked at the word Jamaican —he pointed out that at the end of it, it said 'I can'. Any Jamaican that you see on the world stage who is representing any country, has to be a winner. We congratulate Miss Harris, it is a proud moment for us and we really endorse that ticket. It is a must win,” Gordon, who has been in Brown's Town for over 30 years, said.

Junior Beaumont of JDs International in Brown's Town said, “I am happy about it. This is a black person and black woman. It means a lot for our race and for our heritage. Her father paved the way and she has walked the path.”

Conroy Green, who has lived in Brown's Town for over 40 years, said Harris's bid for vice-president has broken a glass ceiling.

“It is a good feeling to know she is someone with heritage from here. I saw a picture on Facebook with she and her grandmother some years ago and that made me feel proud. It's really positive in the sense of being a black person and a black woman in a time where we are still dealing with white supremacy. You know, back in the days she wouldn't find herself in that position, so to see that a barrier has been broken down is good,” Green said.

Further, women in Brown's Town saw Harris's political career as a symbol of achievement they can aspire towards.

“I feel happy about it. Jamaicans will be inspired to step up. Knowing that her father paved the way, and being reminded of her father who paved the way and became a Stanford professor, people will want to travel and see what the world has to offer. Many of us (are) not exposed but now we will have the drive to see what more is out there,” Trudy-Ann Walters said.

Annina Thomas added: “To see someone, a black woman, go so far and to know her heritage traces back to Orange Hill and Brown's Town, I think young people here will be encouraged to be more focused and engage other cultures.”

Moreover, Danique Anderson was proud as according to her “all Harrises are related in Jamaica” and subsequently, Harris had made her thrilled.

“It feels good. She is part of our family same way. All a wi a cousin. My grandmother name is Harris and all Harrises are related in Jamaica. Same place up a Orange Hill we come from. The pictures were posted in our family WhatsApp group and it a gwan wid bere tings ina the group,”Anderson said.