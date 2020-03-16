Buff Bay Baptist churches suspend services involving large gatherings
The Buff Bay Circuit of independent Baptist Churches in Portland has suspended all church services involving large gatherings until further notice to protect members and visitors from COVID-19, the pastor, Rev Vernon Allen, has said.
“All sanctuaries and furniture, including microphones, offering plates and communion plates in the circuit will be sanitised before and after all gatherings and worshipping, with tithes and offering done by the walk-up method, meaning no passing of the offering plate,” Rev Allen said.
He said each worshipper would be issued with sanitiser at the entrance of the sanctuary; hugs and handshakes are discouraged.
“Everyone involved in serving the communion must have their hands wash or sanitised. No hymn books will be issued and we are cutting the length of the service by half to one hour,” he said.
“We strongly advise the elderly, those who are unwell, and persons with underlying conditions not to come to the services. We will offer pastoral care via telephone, where possible,” said Rev Allen, noting that it would be difficult to make the transition, but that it was the responsible thing to do and was in keeping with God's wishes for the good health of his people.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy