Buff Bay Baptist churches suspend services involving large gatherings

The Buff Bay Circuit of independent Baptist Churches in Portland has suspended all church services involving large gatherings until further notice to protect members and visitors from COVID-19, the pastor, Rev Vernon Allen, has said.

“All sanctuaries and furniture, including microphones, offering plates and communion plates in the circuit will be sanitised before and after all gatherings and worshipping, with tithes and offering done by the walk-up method, meaning no passing of the offering plate,” Rev Allen said.

He said each worshipper would be issued with sanitiser at the entrance of the sanctuary; hugs and handshakes are discouraged.

“Everyone involved in serving the communion must have their hands wash or sanitised. No hymn books will be issued and we are cutting the length of the service by half to one hour,” he said.

“We strongly advise the elderly, those who are unwell, and persons with underlying conditions not to come to the services. We will offer pastoral care via telephone, where possible,” said Rev Allen, noting that it would be difficult to make the transition, but that it was the responsible thing to do and was in keeping with God's wishes for the good health of his people.