Bumble Bee takes over Tortuga social

Bumble Bee Digital Agency has been steadily making strides since its inception in 2018, and the company's most recent move has landed it outside of Jamaica.

The agency recently signed a contract with Tortuga Caribbean Rum Cake Company to manage all its social media pages, not only locally, but across the Cayman Islands and the rest of the world.

Bumble Bee began its journey on the digital scene less than two years ago with its CEO Keerene Carty, and has been busy making bold moves and producing innovative creative content for a number of local and international brands. The company's aim was to diversify Jamaica's digital space by adding targeted Wi-Fi advertising, social media management, and integrated marketing to its list of specialisation; and has been doing just that.

Yanique McAlpin, digital marketing and e-commerce manager for Tortuga Caribbean Rum Cake Company, expressed great pleasure working with Bumble Bee Digital and described the Bumble Bee team as a “group of flexible and accommodating, young and fresh people, with a lot of creative ideas”.

When asked what she liked most about the team she expressed her appreciation for their ability to find the right solution and their willingness to try new ways in doing so. She went on to state that, “Even when they don't get it right on the first try they're always willing to work with Tortuga to ensure that they find the right solution and deliver.”

Keerene Carty, CEO of Bumble Bee, expressed her delight in working with Tortuga stating, “it was a one of a kind experience that has garnered the team a sense of real challenge and client satisfaction.”

She spoke on stepping outside of Jamaica and onto the international scene stating, “It only gets better from here, Bumble Bee has always aimed to not only take digital marketing to another level locally, but to also take the agency to a global level — I mean the buzz is everywhere.”