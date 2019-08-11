Bunting 'encouraged' by public support

EVEN if parliamentarian Peter Bunting had some amount of apprehension before he decided to challenge for the leadership of the Opposition People's National Party, the response from members of the public to his candidacy has submerged any such feeling now.

Speaking to journalists at a news conference in St Andrew last Wednesday to give an update on his efforts to unseat incumbent president of the PNP, Dr Peter Phillips in an internal election on September 7, Bunting said that he was bolstered by the many positive signs that had come his way since he made the move that many described as bold.

“I'm very encouraged,” the Member of Parliament for Manchester Central told the Jamaica Observer. “Obviously, when you make a step like to announce a challenge, while you have done your soundings, you have done a poll, but you never know for sure until you actually cross the rubicon. Having crossed the rubicon, I am pleasantly surprised at how quick the public has latched on to this.

“Anecdotally, over the last few days...I was at Denbigh (Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show), and on the north coast over the weekend, and you are just walking on the road and people are greeting you 'rise', you hear the shouts of rise from all about. It has now become a greeting amongst Comrades. It's the same thing when I walk into the lobby of a hotel and the front desk staff, the waiters are hailing me, 'rise, rise' is the term that they are using, so you know it has gained a lot of traction on the ground,” said Bunting, whose campaign team has been dubbed Rise United.

The team announced poll results conducted by respected pollster Dr Don Anderson which showed Bunting ahead of Dr Phillips in the race, as determined by members of the public. Those poll findings were countered by another poll released by Bill Johnson which produced contrasting numbers, even suggesting that Dr Phillips and Jamaica Labour Party Leader Andrew Holness, the prime minister, were in a statistical dead heat, something that members of the public who contacted the Sunday Observer in the days after Wednesday's news conference said they found difficult to accept or believe.

“Based on the poll results... after six or seven weeks contesting and being positioned for leadership, there is already a 20-point advantage that I have over Dr Phillips, and he has been there for years,” continued Bunting. “It shows you that something is happening. This has been a spark that has caught fire, and I am by no means going to say that it is me personally. I think the public and the party membership were waiting for that spark, but having been that catalyst, they have taken the movement and they are rising.”

The commissioning of a follow-up poll in the days and weeks leading into the PNP's annual conference where the top leadership post will be decided is unlikely to happen, but a programme of interaction with delegates is on course.

“It's a small population of delegates — between 2,800 and 2,900 — so we are canvassing those delegates; we are literally getting somebody in front of everybody. We started weeks ago. We have been having delegate sessions and I hope that over the next two or three weeks we would have, at least in groups, covered every single constituency in Jamaica, so all the delegates would have had a chance, perhaps a classroom-type setting sometimes less formally, to hear our pitch and to ask questions and make suggestions,” Bunting went on.

“We have done dozens of constituencies already and we have a very rigorous schedule for coming weeks, so we really hope that we will be able to canvass every single delegate,” the former minister of national security said.

Last week whispers emerged in respect of names of the preliminary delegates that some of those listed could not be accounted for, but it is not a major headache for the Bunting team.

“In the main we haven't found that to be an issue. There have been a number of constituencies which haven't named all their delegates. A group is not required to name its delegates right away...it is an administrative convenience, but they can actually wait up to seven days before conference to send in their delegate names. Now, I wouldn't encourage them to do that because it is a situation that could contribute to potential chaos because everybody is waiting until the last minute, but I think we will get through the process. It's a smaller delegate list than we have had in the past, just going from memory, but the last time when I was general secretary it was over 4,000 delegates, and now that we have a smaller list, we should be able to manage it adequately.”

As to whether or not Bunting's Rise United had any concern about members of the secretariat, who had previously shown bias toward Dr Phillips, now presenting themselves as impartial, Bunting remained optimistic that professionalism will take priority as the campaign goes on.

“Members of the secretariat should take no position. I am hopeful and I believe that Julian Robinson (general secretary) will do his best to be fair and impartial. We have some concerns about persons who, on the face of it, would not be difficult for the public to view them as being impartial, given their previous roles as campaign managers etc. But we are using the internal processes for that and I hope good sense will prevail and it won't have to spill over into the public domain,” Bunting stated.