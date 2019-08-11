Bunting, five allies among low performers in 2016 election

Six known members of the Peter Bunting-led 'Rise United' campaign team seeking to oust Dr Peter Phillips from power in the People's National Party presidential race next month were among the 12 worst performers in the last general election, based upon overall margins.

Three of the 12 are known to be supporting Dr Phillips, while the status of the other three was not immediately known.

Included in the group that had less voter support was Bunting himself, while leading members of the campaign, including Ian Hayles and Luther Buchanan, saw their numbers drop significantly.

The Bunting supporter with the widest margin shift was Joylan Silvera, who was trounced by now Minister of Mining and Transport Robert “Bobby” Montague in St Mary Western.

Silvera beat Montague in a surprise victory in 2011, securing 9,693 votes to Montague's 9,466, a margin of 227. But Montague whipped him in the 2016 General Election by polling 11,710 votes to Silvera's 8,234, a distance of 3,476 votes, representing a margin shift of minus 3,703 votes.

Bunting, in his victory over Danville Walker in 2011 came out on top with 10,606 votes to Walker's 10,067 and victory by 539 votes. However, Bunting's numbers dropped to 9,376 in 2016, facing a candidate who analysts say was weaker than Walker — Dr St Aubyn Bartlett — who polled 8,204, a difference of 1,863 for a margin shift of 633.

Evon Redman, the sitting MP for St Elizabeth North Eastern, who has not declared which presidential candidate he will support, also witnessed a huge drop in margin in 2016. A first-time candidate, Redman replaced the unpopular Raymond Pryce who won the seat in 2011 with 9,566 votes — a margin of 4,068 which dropped to 1,524 in 2016 when Redman could only poll 7,733 votes and a margin shift of minus 2,544 votes, over the JLP's Delroy Sloley.

Hayles, now a veteran MP in Hanover Western, won the seat in 2011 with 8,583 people supporting him. The JLP got 6,905 votes. The margin then was 1,678. In 2016, Hayles' numbers dropped to 6,829 and his margin to 1,471, a margin shift of 207, even as the JLP's Brian Wallace polled 5,358 votes.

Luther Buchanan's numbers have been falling too. In 2011 he was confirmed as getting 8,066 votes but ended up with 6,675 in 2016, a huge margin shift of minus 2,122 against the JLP's Andrea Walters.

Another Bunting man, Michael Stewart in Manchester Southern, got 8,398 votes in 2016, in his first attempt at political representation. The seat was held before by former Speaker of the House of Representatives Michael Peart, who won his last election in 2011 with 9,563 votes. The margin shift in 2016 was minus 1,351 votes.

Another Bunting supporter, Hugh Buchanan, lost massively in St Elizabeth South Western.

Dr Phillip's supporters, Dr Wykeham McNeill and Dwayne Vaz, also saw their numbers lowered.

McNeill, now a five-term MP for Westmoreland Western, continued a trend of lower turnout for the PNP in the parish once considered safe territory for the party. In 2011 he ended with 8,940 votes, but 2,261 less persons voted for him in 2016 when he managed only 6,679 votes to Dixeth Palmer of the JLP with 5,186 votes.

Vaz, who won the Westmoreland Central seat in a by-election in 2014 following the death of Roger Clarke, won the seat with 9,978 votes in 2016, as the party dipped from the healthy 11,564 it got in 2011. Vaz's performance in 2016 represented a minus 1,911 shift in the margin.