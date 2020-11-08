Bunting predicts that people will be calling for the PNP

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – Former Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting has said that just as the People's National Party (PNP) suffered from the impact of having to take tough economic decisions during the 2012 to 2016 Administration, so too will the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) feel the heat as a result of hardship in the COVID-19 era.

He said that it will require a well-organised PNP to take advantage of the fallout from COVID-19 and become attractive to the people of Jamaica.

“The last time the JLP got a fairly easy wicket to bat on, because the PNP Government of 2012 to 2016 had taken all the tough decisions and implemented all the tough measures to gain all sorts of accolades from the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and rating agencies for turning around the economy,” Bunting said.

Bunting claimed that the onset of the novel coronavirus will make it difficult for the JLP.

“This time with the challenges of COVID, it won't be as easy a batting wicket. Once the PNP becomes organised and attractive to the people of Jamaica, combined with a much harder wicket to bat on for the Government, I am confident that under the leadership of Mark Golding, we will see people calling for the PNP; the majority of people calling for the PNP within a couple years,” Bunting said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Bunting said he is willing to work with Golding as leader.

“I have told Comrade Golding that when he wins whatever he asks me to do, I will be willing to support him,” he said.

He claimed that the financial problems of the party will be solved, based on the history of Mark Golding.

“It was no secret that the party was at a financial low when I took over as general secretary. A year or two later Mark Golding came on board as treasurer and his fund-raising ability at that time was instrumental in turning around the fortunes of the party – getting us sufficient resources to win a landslide election at the end of 2011,” Bunting said.

Bunting, a former presidential challenger through his Rise United campaign, was defeated by Dr Peter Phillips's One PNP team in the PNP presidential election last year.