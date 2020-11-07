Bunting threatens legal action over vulgar voice note

FORMER People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Peter Bunting has signalled his intent to take legal action against a purported backer of presidential candidate Lisa Hanna, who is alleged to have released a voice note with vulgar and nasty comments about him.

Bunting, who is backing PNP presidential candidate Mark Golding, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew Southern, to replace party leader Dr Peter Phillips in today's leadership election, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

In a widely circulated voice note, believed to have been created by a Comrade blogger who has endorsed Hanna, a slew of allegations were made against Bunting and Golding's Campaign Director Angela Brown Burke.

The voice note is said to have originated from a PNP group chat as the campaign intensified for the top post in the PNP.

“I am aware of a vulgar and defamatory voice note being circulated on social media, allegedly from a social media blogger named [name omitted] who has been campaigning for Lisa Hanna. In order to not distract from the most important exercise upon which the #GowithGolding team is embarked, I am not responding beyond this release at this time.

“Nevertheless, I have instructed my attorneys, Peter Champagnie and company, to vigorously pursue all available legal remedies to defend my reputation from these baseless attacks,” Bunting said in the statement.

Brown Burke, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Western, could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

In the meantime, Hanna, the Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, has condemned the voice note which is being linked to her camp.

“There's an inappropriate voice note being circulated across social media and WhatsApp groups allegedly done by a blogger who has endorsed my campaign. I want to make it absolutely clear that I condemn the remarks and have asked my team to contact the person to request that they retract said voice note and issue an apology,” the presidential aspirant said.

“I have also written to the party's [election] monitoring committee regarding the matter. My campaign is built on love and integrity and I urge all who support me to be guided by these principles,” she added.

On Wednesday, both Golding and Hanna moved to distance themselves from purported supporters who have been spewing bile in the lead-up to today's election.

According to Golding, the problem of people going over the top during campaigns has been an issue faced by the party for some time.

“And the way we have been dealing with that is to reach out to them when it's brought to our attention that they have gone too far with what they have said and to try to ask them to take it down or retract it,” said Golding.

“Generally speaking, going forward we have to build a culture of respect for each other in how we discuss issues and also a need for discipline in how we present ourselves to the wider public,” he added.

Hanna, too, argued that in previous internal elections she has seen how vitriolic people can get as they behave in a manner that is not “Comrade-like”.

“Some of them might not even be supporters of either side but just create accounts on social media, in particular, to denigrate, eviscerate and bludgeon people's identities and their families,” charged Hanna.

“It is a problem, and while you cannot identify ghosts in the dark who throw arrows at you, certainly in the way forward that I have presented, if I become party leader, is to make sure that members of the party understand that by damaging the brand of the PNP, you are eroding the trust of the electorate,” she added.