Bureau of Standards gets money from NHT to develop bamboo houses
THE Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) will shortly commence the development of affordable houses utilising bamboo, from a $54-million donation by the National Housing Trust (NHT).
According to director of special projects at the BSJ, Gladstone Rose, the project will get under way in February, with demonstration units being placed at various NHT sites, for the construction sector to have a first-hand view of the houses.
“We expect that this is going to reduce the cost of housing. We hope that enough people will invest in this, and Jamaicans will buy the houses, because they are more affordable and will be built to standards, so they will be quality houses,” he told JIS News at a recent bamboo seminar, held at the agency's Winchester Road offices in St Andrew.
Rose said the building sector is being encouraged to utilise the bamboo technology, noting that “we have to build to withstand earthquakes and hurricanes, and this is what bamboo will help us to do”.
He noted that new jobs are on the horizon as bamboo products are produced, adding that the BSJ is providing training in furniture manufacturing and other areas. Interested persons can contact the agency and get registered for the various skills development.
Through a collaborative arrangement involving the BSJ; University of Technology, Jamaica; The University of the West Indies; and private-sector groups, research was undertaken for the incorporation of bamboo in construction, with the aim of building attractive low-and middle-income houses, and tourist cabins.
Recent advances in the bamboo industry include the development of a curriculum for the National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQJ) in bamboo technology, which was facilitated by a group of people who had been trained in China.
The curriculum is now available at the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training for use in tertiary institutions.
Scores of persons across the island, aged 18 to 35, have been trained in bamboo preservation and the development of high-quality bamboo by-products.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy