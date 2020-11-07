Burger King lauds teacher who shows the way with blackboard and chalk

A teacher who came to the aid of children who had no devices to access the Internet for virtual classes due to the suspension of face-to-face tutoring has received $100,000 from Burger King as a gesture of appreciation for her efforts.

Burger King Head of Marketing Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, who presented Taneka McKoy Phipps with the cheque, praised the Union Gardens Infant School teacher “for thinking inside the heart, even if it meant going back to basics to help her students”.

With help from her husband, McKoy Phipps set up blackboards throughout the community and each morning writes lessons on the boards. The effort has been bolstered by her daughters, who are also teachers.

During the day, parents can be seen using their phones to take photos of the boards for sharing with their children. Students are also seen with pen and paper standing in front of the blackboards taking notes.

“We can each make a difference, no matter how small, in our individual spaces,” a news release quotes McCoy Phipps.

Noting that the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused many challenges across sectors, McDonald Radcliffe said: “As a company fully committed to education and training, we are particularly concerned that no child is left behind because of the inaccessibility of learning opportunities. We are grateful that Mrs McKoy Phipps has been able to rise above the frustrations being experienced by so many of her peers and come up with a solution that's cost-effective, functional and accessible to the many students in her community.”

Added McDonald Radcliffe: “We commend Taneka McKoy Phipps and her team of dedicated educators for working to keep young minds stimulated despite the pandemic. We know the job has got harder for teachers everywhere, who are now operating in challenging circumstances and uncertain times. Our respect and gratitude to them all.”