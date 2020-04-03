Burger King's partnership with supplier benefits front line cops, nurses

JAMAICA'S police officers and nurses on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic are the most recent beneficiaries of meal donations from Burger King (BK) and one of its main suppliers.

For 21 days — March 30, 2020 to April 19, 2020 – Burger King, in collaboration with supplier Best Dressed Chicken, are providing 27,447 jerk chicken sandwiches to 1,307 Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Ministry of Health staff on the front line of the COVID-19 fight.

This donation follows the March 20-27 provision of 24,000 BK sandwiches and 12,800 scholastic toys to Programme of Advancement Through Health (PATH) students, which was supported by suppliers Yummy Bakery, which donated 50 per cent of the buns for the sandwiches, and Nestle — donating 6,000 ready-to-drink nutritional beverages.

Lisa Lake, Group CEO, Restaurant Associates Limited, franchisee of Burger King, Popeyes, and Little Caesar's, said that “Burger King recognises and thanks the security and health workers for their tireless efforts in delivering essential services in the face of COVID-19. We're committed to playing our part in overcoming obstacles during this crisis and are thankful that our suppliers have partnered with us to make a difference.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Stewart said that, “The JCF welcomes Burger King's contribution to the maintenance of police services by making lunch accessible to our front line officers. This voluntary response by Burger King during this period of national crisis is testimony to its alertness and concern for the well-being of its citizens.”

Courtney Cephas, executive director, Health For Life and Wellness Foundation at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, said that, “The donation from Burger King would not only greatly reduce the burden on the financial resources of the ministry but the overwhelming joy and appreciation expressed by the front line workers across the island is truly heartfelt.”

Meanwhile, Burger King's partners in the initiatives also expressed thanks to them for the opportunity to “give back” to Jamaica.

Michael Jones, sales and marketing director of Best Dressed Chicken said that, “Giving back to the community is important. It is part of who we are as a company [but] through this challenging time for our nation we are proud to partner with Restaurant Associates Limited on this initiative with product support. We commend the medical and security staff that are working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19.”

Nestle Jamaica's Health and Wellness Foundation General Manager Garfene Grandison said that the company takes its slogan “enhancing your quality of life”, very seriously and feels it “has an obligation to help those who are most important to us — our community members. This partnership with Restaurant Associates is one of the many relief efforts we are happy to be a part of to show that Nestle cares”.

Burger King Jamaica, since 1984, has contributed to numerous community development and youth empowerment initiatives, such as their scholarship programme that awards millions annually in scholarships, bursaries and grants.