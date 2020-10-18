Burnt to a shell

Firefighters cool down a Nissan Dualis motorcar which exploded and was quickly consumed by fire on Eastwood Park Road in front of St Andrew Parish Church, yesterday. The female driver escaped unhurt. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

