Buses for transport of front-line workers loaned to WRHA

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Workers on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis, who are assigned to the Cornwall Regional Hospital and St James Health Department and are currently faced with transportation challenges, can now travel to and from work in comfort following the donation of a 30-seater Toyota Coaster bus and a 25-seater Yutong coach.

The presentation was made last week by SpreadLove Initiative, in partnership with MXP Tours, Smith Sanitisation Company Ltd and politician André Hylton, to representatives of the Western Regional Health Authority on the grounds of the WRHA in Fairview, St James. The vehicles are on loan for four months.

WRHA Regional Director Errol Greene said the health region has been faced with challenges regarding the transportation of staff, stressing that the units will help alleviate the problem.

“Thank you very much for your generous offer. We have been facing a tremendous challenge moving our workers, not just at Cornwall Regional [Hospital], but at other hospitals and health facilities in the western region. We can assure you that these two buses — one coach and one coaster bus — will come in very handy.

“Our nurses, our front-line workers who have to work at odd hours, both to reach work early in the mornings or to leave work late at nights, have been facing challenges just moving around,” he said.

Greene also used the occasion to thank corporate Jamaica for its support during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed the lives of a four-year-old in St James and a man from Westmoreland, and has infected 11 individuals across the health region that includes the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland.

Hylton said all expenses associated with motor vehicles, except fuel cost, will be borne by the donors during the four-month period.

“I want to thank Mr Greene and his team for accepting our proposal, through MXP Tours, to donate these two buses, which will be used by the authority to transport front-line workers,” stated Hilton.

He later told the Jamaica Observer that the two buses will cost the group approximately $1.4 million per month, for licensing, maintenance and the provision of drivers. It is expected to cost the WRHA approximately $600,000 per month to fuel both buses.

Hylton, who is also the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for St James Central, said the gesture is not a political gesture.

“This COVID-19 crisis is not a PNP one, or a [governing Jamaica Labour Party] JLP one,” he stressed. “This COVID-19 crisis affects all Jamaicans, and this is the time that we have to put hands and heart together to help each other to assist the Government where we can, to assist our neighbours, to ensure that we get through this as best as possible.”