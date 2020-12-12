Busted! Airport employee nabbed in connection with $2-b cocaine find
An airport employee has been arrested in connection with the seizure of just over $2 billion worth of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday.
According to a release from the Corporate Communications Unit, police from the narcotics unit were conducting operations at the airport, as part of the constabulary's operational surge for the Christmas season, when the cocaine was found.
The team reportedly searched a vehicle belonging to the airport employee about 9:45 am and found 239 packages of cocaine. He was arrested and remains in police custody.
The police said investigations have since revealed that the drugs — which weighs 611 pounds — were destined for the United States of America, where the going rate is US$50,000 per kilogram.
Earlier this week, the narcotics police issued a warning that they have increased their presence at strategic locations across the island.
According to the release, the division's leadership said Thursday's bust is an indication of the team's resolve to stop illegal drug trafficking and has reiterated a warning for would-be drug traffickers to desist.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy