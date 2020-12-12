Busted! Airport employee nabbed in connection with $2-b cocaine find

An airport employee has been arrested in connection with the seizure of just over $2 billion worth of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday.

According to a release from the Corporate Communications Unit, police from the narcotics unit were conducting operations at the airport, as part of the constabulary's operational surge for the Christmas season, when the cocaine was found.

The team reportedly searched a vehicle belonging to the airport employee about 9:45 am and found 239 packages of cocaine. He was arrested and remains in police custody.

The police said investigations have since revealed that the drugs — which weighs 611 pounds — were destined for the United States of America, where the going rate is US$50,000 per kilogram.

Earlier this week, the narcotics police issued a warning that they have increased their presence at strategic locations across the island.

According to the release, the division's leadership said Thursday's bust is an indication of the team's resolve to stop illegal drug trafficking and has reiterated a warning for would-be drug traffickers to desist.