Butch Stewart hails DK Duncan as patriot, loyal friend
APPLIANCE Traders Ltd Group Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart yesterday expressed deep sadness at the death of former Cabinet minister Donald Keith “DK” Duncan and described the veteran politician as a patriot and loyal friend.
Duncan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at hospital yesterday.
Following is the full text of the tribute issued by Stewart, who is also chairman of the Jamaica Observer:
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of DK Duncan with whom I shared a great friendship since the 1970s.
Throughout the years I found him to be a most decent and forthright human being who not only honoured and cherished the relationships he formed with people, but was also a man of his word.
No one can deny the deep love and commitment that DK had for Jamaica as he dedicated many years of his life in service to this country and was aptly invested with the Order of Distinction, Commander Rank, for his outstanding service to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica.
Indeed, his love for his country was eclipsed only by the love he had for his family who have, themselves, proven to be outstanding citizens contributing to Jamaica's development in various sectors.
I extend my deepest condolence to his wife Beverly, his children, grandchildren and all the other members of his family.
Jamaica has lost a patriot, a man of honour and integrity. I have lost a loyal friend.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy