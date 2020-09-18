Butch Stewart hails DK Duncan as patriot, loyal friend

APPLIANCE Traders Ltd Group Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart yesterday expressed deep sadness at the death of former Cabinet minister Donald Keith “DK” Duncan and described the veteran politician as a patriot and loyal friend.

Duncan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at hospital yesterday.

Following is the full text of the tribute issued by Stewart, who is also chairman of the Jamaica Observer:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of DK Duncan with whom I shared a great friendship since the 1970s.

Throughout the years I found him to be a most decent and forthright human being who not only honoured and cherished the relationships he formed with people, but was also a man of his word.

No one can deny the deep love and commitment that DK had for Jamaica as he dedicated many years of his life in service to this country and was aptly invested with the Order of Distinction, Commander Rank, for his outstanding service to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica.

Indeed, his love for his country was eclipsed only by the love he had for his family who have, themselves, proven to be outstanding citizens contributing to Jamaica's development in various sectors.

I extend my deepest condolence to his wife Beverly, his children, grandchildren and all the other members of his family.

Jamaica has lost a patriot, a man of honour and integrity. I have lost a loyal friend.”