BVI on high alert for earthquakes
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — The Government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is now on high alert following the recent increase in earthquakes in the region.
According to the information and education manager with the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), Chrystall Kanyuck-Abel , the organisation is keeping a close eye on all earthquake-related activity.
“We are definitely on high alert right now; basically meaning we are monitoring the situation in Puerto Rico very closely, and our staff here is in daily contact with the staff at the Puerto Rico Seismic Network,” Kanyuck-Abel said in an interview with the online publication BVI News.
She added that the frequency of tremors within the last month has left seismic authorities baffled and have even resulted in the creation of new terminologies to describe the recent chain of events.
“ We are experiencing a seismic swarm, which has been a series (of earthquakes) which began in late December (2019),” she said.
The most recent tremor rocked St Lucia and two other Caribbean islands on Friday.
The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) said the 3.9 earthquake was latest to affect the Caribbean in several days, and was located Latitude: 14.90, Longitude: 60.27W and at a depth of 10 kilometres.
SRC said that the quake was felt 95 kilometres north-east of Fort-de-France, Martinique, 124km north-east of Castries, St Lucia and 132 km south-east of Roseau, Dominica.
Dominica has in recent days been rattled by several earthquakes and the SRC said that Dominica is undergoing “volcanic unrest”, which is increased seismic activity particularly associated with the volcano.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy