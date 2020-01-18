BVI residents get lands to cultivate medical marijuana

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — Premier Andrew Fahie says his Administration will be giving 100 citizens a half-acre plot of land for the cultivation and production of a medical marijuana initiative.

Fahie, speaking recently on a local radio programme, said he is hoping that the programme will begin by May of this year.

The premier further said Government was working on incentives for potential investors.

“We have other areas that we are looking at in terms of how do we get more major companies to bring their established companies — or one of them — in here to function. We have some of them we are already speaking to bring in their innovation, and that is going to open up the BVI tremendously,” he added.

Concerning those who are against the marijuana initiative, the premier asked them to be mindful of all the positive opportunities the new venture will bring to the territory.

“I would understand people who object to the medicinal marijuana, but while we are here fighting to see if we should move forward, others are getting ahead of us. But that wouldn't happen under this Government,” he said.

Fahie, who is also the minister of finance, noted the initiative will help pave the path to have additional career opportunities available for citizens, including opportunities for product development, processing, marketing and research.