BVI's new work permit system to go online
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — Minister of labour and immigration in this British overseas territory, Vincent Wheatley says that the new work permit online system will be fully operational before the end of this month.
Speaking during a recent interview with BVI News, Wheatley said the new system will be up and running after approximately 20 months since the soft launch for the prototype.
He said initially the system will only facilitate the processing of first-time work permit holders, while those seeking renewals will still be required to physically book appointments at the Department of Labour & Workforce Development to process their work permits.
“It's easier to start with the new ones as opposed to getting all the files uploaded for the old ones but we'll definitely start this month, January,” he added.
According to Wheatley, once the systems become fully operational online the workers who will be repurposed will have new responsibilities of conducting inspections on various businesses.
He said businesses and residents can expect this activity to commence between April and June this year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy