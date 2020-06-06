BVI to ban bikes between 5:00 pm and 5:00 am

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) – Premier Andrew Fahie says that his Cabinet is working on legislation to ban bikes and three-wheeled vehicles from operating across the territory between 5:00 pm and 5:00 am daily.

According to Fahie, the move, for the safety and convenience of the public, will be implemented for a period that will not exceed three weeks.

While noting that Government wants to also ensure the safety of bikers, Fahie's announcement comes amid continued complaints about noisy bikers in and around local communities.

Recently, former first Lady Lorna Smith described the noise as an 'unbearable' nuisance brought on by unemployed drag racers at night.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said noise above 70 decibels over a prolonged period may start to damage a person's hearing.