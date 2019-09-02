Byles upbeat about Jamaican economy

Newly-appointed Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Richard Byles, says prospects for the economy remain positive despite “headwinds” and “clouds of uncertainty” arising from the global economy.

“Domestic economic activity continues to show signs of recovery, although at a slower pace than earlier observed,” Byles told his first news conference, since he took up his appointment on August 19.

Byles said that foreign reserves are at “adequate levels”, the current account of the balance of payments is in a “sustainable position”, the fiscal performance is “strong”, public debt continues to decline at a “steady pace” and market rates remain “generally low”.

“The near-term outlook is for real gross domestic product (GDP) to expand at an average quarterly rate of one to two per cent, which is below the previous projection for a quarterly expansion of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent.”

Byles said the output gap, being growth relative to Jamaica's economic capacity, will be wider than previously expected, suggesting that inflationary pressures “will, largely, remain contained over the next eight quarters”.

The central bank governor said notwithstanding the anticipated slower pace of growth, labour market conditions continue to improve, as evidenced by the fall in unemployment, to a record low of 7.8 per cent in April 2019.

“We expect to see even further improvements in labour market conditions over the next two years, with more jobs anticipated in tourism, manufacturing, finance and insurance, and business process outsourcing.”

Byles, citing the BOJ's view that the economy continues to “operate below its potential” based on several indicators, said “we believe that there is room to accommodate a faster pace of growth in economic activity without compromising the inflation target [of four to six per cent]”.

“In this context, the Bank of Jamaica will maintain an accommodative monetary stance to support a faster return of inflation [which stood at 4.3 per cent in July] to the centre of the target [of four to six per cent],” he added.

The governor told reporters that a “great foundation” for enhanced economic growth has been laid on which to build and that he is “proud of the hard work that we have done across political administrations to move the economy forward.

“I am inspired to take the baton from (predecessor) governor [Brian] Wynter and play my part in the process,” Byles said, adding that he has started this journey at a time when Jamaica's economy is in the best state it has been for some time.

He acknowledged, however, that it is also at a time when the global economy faces “clouds of uncertainty”, but that he has embarked on his new appointment with confidence, “because I am a Jamaican who believes in the potential of Jamaica and the economy”.