C-TOC joins hunt for abducted 18-month-old

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) has been called in to help the St James police in the search for a toddler snatched from her mother by armed men on Monday. The police last night said they had strong leads in the case.

“The investigation is still delicately poised but we are following some strong leads,” said head of Area One, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers. “It appears a family member is involved.”

Reports are that 18-month-old Akelia Patten, otherwise called Paris of James Hill, Clarendon, and Retirement in Granville, St James, was abducted by two men. She was taken, according to police reports, as she and her mother walked along Humber Avenue in Montego Bay. The mother, who was not injured, reported the matter to officers at the Freeport Police Station.

The men were travelling in a black 2010 Toyota Voxy, the police said. Yesterday, ACP Chambers said he could not confirm a Jamaica Observer source's report that the vehicle was stolen.

“It is suspected that it has been stolen, but there has been no formal report,” he said.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that will assist in the safe return of baby Akelia to contact the Barnett Street police at (876) 952-2333, call 119 or contact their nearest police station. Akelia is of brown complexion, medium build and about 80 centimetres (2 feet 6 inches) tall. She also has a milk spot on her upper lip.

Last night, Member of Parliament for St James West Central Marlene Malahoo Forte, who is also the attorney general, condemned the abduction.

“It's just horrifying that someone could do that. It is just not acceptable,” she said.

–— Horace Hines