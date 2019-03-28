C&W Business targets SMEs with new technology
C&W Business Jamaica has rolled out a range of specialised technology services and a comprehensive support framework targeted at small business operators islandwide.
The telecommunications provider recently revamped its offerings to small businesses to include more budget-friendly, scalable and customised technology solutions to support the sector's growth.
“The new range of solutions allow small businesses to enjoy IT solutions such as a private branch exchange (PBX) and dedicated internet with firewall, solutions which are often associated with larger businesses. Having first-class IT solutions is a right that every business should enjoy and we are making that possible,” said Dwayne Walters, Manager of SME & Partner Channel at C&W Business Jamaica.
According to C&W Business, the technology services have already proved beneficial to small security firm, Security Alliance Services Limited, allowing the firm to communicate with our security officers in a cost-effective manner, regardless of where they are deployed.
C&W Business Jamaica's continued focus on the small business sector is in keeping with its move, in 2016, to engage ICT specialists and ICT value-added firms to sell and implement its solutions for small businesses across the country.
“Small businesses are the heart of the Jamaican economy – they support job creation and innovation in the marketplace. We view this sector as critical to supporting the growth and development of Jamaica. As a result, we have invested heavily into providing the IT solutions and a specialised team to support small businesses and take them to the next level,” stated Delroy McLean, senior director of C&W Business Jamaica.
Small business operators can access C&W Business Jamaica services at 15 value-added ICT firms across Jamaica.
Walters underscored that the ICT value-addedfirms are partners which provide a “one-stop shop” for the IT needs of small businesses islandwide.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy