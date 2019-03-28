C&W Business targets SMEs with new technology

C&W Business Jamaica has rolled out a range of specialised technology services and a comprehensive support framework targeted at small business operators islandwide.

The telecommunications provider recently revamped its offerings to small businesses to include more budget-friendly, scalable and customised technology solutions to support the sector's growth.

“The new range of solutions allow small businesses to enjoy IT solutions such as a private branch exchange (PBX) and dedicated internet with firewall, solutions which are often associated with larger businesses. Having first-class IT solutions is a right that every business should enjoy and we are making that possible,” said Dwayne Walters, Manager of SME & Partner Channel at C&W Business Jamaica.

According to C&W Business, the technology services have already proved beneficial to small security firm, Security Alliance Services Limited, allowing the firm to communicate with our security officers in a cost-effective manner, regardless of where they are deployed.

C&W Business Jamaica's continued focus on the small business sector is in keeping with its move, in 2016, to engage ICT specialists and ICT value-added firms to sell and implement its solutions for small businesses across the country.

“Small businesses are the heart of the Jamaican economy – they support job creation and innovation in the marketplace. We view this sector as critical to supporting the growth and development of Jamaica. As a result, we have invested heavily into providing the IT solutions and a specialised team to support small businesses and take them to the next level,” stated Delroy McLean, senior director of C&W Business Jamaica.

Small business operators can access C&W Business Jamaica services at 15 value-added ICT firms across Jamaica.

Walters underscored that the ICT value-addedfirms are partners which provide a “one-stop shop” for the IT needs of small businesses islandwide.