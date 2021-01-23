Cabinet contracts for sewerage, shoreline protection works

CABINET this week approved three contracts totalling $906.5 million for sewer construction and improvement works as well as a shoreline protection project.

Details of the undertakings were provided by Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams during Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew.

She said Cabinet gave approval for a $649.4-million contract to J H Dunstan and Associates Limited, on behalf of the National Housing Trust (NHT), to construct a sewage treatment plant at Perth Housing Development, Phase 2 in Manchester.

A further $77.7 million is to be awarded to Champion Industrial Equipment and Supplies Limited, on behalf of the National Water Commission (NWC), for the Kencot (South Avenue) Lyndhurst Road, Melrose Avenue sewerage improvement works.

In addition, Y P Seaton and Associates Company Limited will receive a $179.5-million contract to supply materials and undertake shoreline construction works at Annotto Bay in St Mary under the Government of Jamaica/Adaptation Fund Programme.

The initiative is aimed at protecting livelihoods in rural and coastal communities, which are vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change.