Cabinet gives go ahead for Twickenham Park Housing Development

CABINET has awarded a $1.2-billion contract to Ashtrom Building Systems Limited for the construction of 110 two-bedroom single-storey duplex units under phase four of the Twickenham Park Housing Development project in St Catherine.

Speaking at yesterday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, minister without portfolio with responsibility for education, youth and information, Karl Samuda, said the project will also include civil infrastructure works and will last for a year and four months.

The minister said that the company will also undertake supporting civil infrastructure works to include roadways, a storm water drainage system, a potable water distribution system, sewerage network, and other important aspects of the development.

He also noted that the development is in line with the Government's drive to build homes that are suitable for the people of Jamaica.

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is undertaking the development of the housing development project.