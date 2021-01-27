Cabinet puts resumption of sports, entertainment on agenda

THE sport and entertainment sectors, which have suffered severely because of the distancing requirements which form part of measures to contain spread of the novel coronavirus, will get some relief in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, speaking during yesterday's meeting of the House of Representatives in Gordon House, said while previously the policy was not to allow sporting events, Cabinet this week decided that individuals wanting to hold sporting events may apply for approval to do so.

He said, while the decision does not signal wide scale approval for sporting events, officials have seen various models and modalities by which this can be done, one of which would be through using the “bubble concept”.

“We believe they can be done in Jamaica; our athletes have really suffered, [and] we are going to find a way to get them back on the field, get them back on track, and get sporting events going,” Holness told the House.

He, however, said such events may, at the onset, have to be without spectators, and will instead be televised for the benefit of the public.

In the meantime, Holness said there have been compelling arguments about the resumption of the entertainment sector.

“The Government has been very sympathetic, but there are some measures than can be put in place. The question is whether or not those measures would make the business economically viable [to the entertainment sector].

“What I have directed is that the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Entertainment and Sport, and the Ministry of Local Government will meet next week and discuss proposals as to how the industry can resume, and at the end of those we will return to Parliament and see how feasible it is,” the prime minister said.