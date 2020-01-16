Cabinet starts budget retreat today
MEMBERS of the Cabinet will begin a three-day retreat today to put final touches to the income and expenditure plans for the 2020/21 fiscal year.
Minister with responsibility for information Karl Samuda told a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday that the retreat will end on Saturday with the estimates of expenditure for the new fiscal year tentatively scheduled to be tabled on February 11.
The Government's spending plans for the new fiscal year will then be sent to the auditor general and the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee of Parliament before it is examined by the Standing Finance Committee.
As usual, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke will then open the budget debate with an indication of how the spending plans will be financed.
The Opposition spokesman on finance Mark Golding, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips and Prime Minister Andrew Holness are also scheduled to speak during the debate on dates to be announced before it is closed by Clarke.
The budget will then be sent to the Senate where it is expected to be approved to meet the March 31 deadline.
— Arthur Hall
