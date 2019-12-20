CAC offers tips for safer online shopping
WITH more Jamaicans engaging in online shopping, the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is providing some tips to ensure that the e-commerce experience is safer for consumers.
Speaking at a recent JIS think tank, CAC Information Technology Manager Andrew Evelyn said that consumers should only patronise stores that are reputable, that they have shopped before, or have positive reviews from previous customers.
“The reputable e-commerce stores typically invest a lot of money into their information technology infrastructure and they are usually trusted to handle your credit card information.
“They are usually very good at handling claims and redress, so if there is a bad item, you can take it back and they typically have a good customer service structure to resolve complaints,” he said.
Evelyn further advised individuals who shop online regularly to check their credit card transactions.
“If it is possible, ask your bank for real-time alerts for transactions that happen using your credit card. Most banks seem to do that nowadays, especially the larger banks, or you can go online and check if there are any settings that will allow for your credit card transactions to be shared in real-time,” he said.
Evelyn said that consumers should also educate themselves about cybersecurity protection.
“There are several videos on cybersecurity on YouTube that you can watch. There are also tips that you can read about being protected against vulnerabilities that may come your way,” he said.
The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy.
