CAC secured $20.5 million for aggrieved consumers last year
The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is reporting that it secured $20.5 million in refunds and compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers in 2019.
Director of communications at the CAC Latoya Halstead told JIS News that the agency resolved 81 per cent of the complaints submitted over the 12-month period.
The top three complaints categories that received compensation were motor vehicle and parts, $8,782,883; other services, $3,322,823; and utilities,$2,991,513.
Halstead noted that the top three categories that had the most complaints were electrical equipment and appliances; other services; and utilities.
“The trend in terms of complaints has been the same over several years. We are encouraging consumers to just make sure that for electrical equipment and appliances, they should have those items checked before leaving the store.
“If you are not able to, as soon as it is delivered to your home, plug it in, preferably before the service persons have left and make sure that they work,” she noted.
Consumers are also advised to have a mechanic check motor vehicles before making purchases.
Halstead further encouraged consumers who utilise e-commerce platforms to be wary of unscrupulous vendors, and to not make purchases from sites that do not appear safe.
The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy. For further information, consumers can call 876-906-5425 or e-mail info@cac.gov.jm.
