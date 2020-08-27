CAFFE hunting 450 volunteers for election day

Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE) is in a race against time as it seeks volunteers to monitor all 63 constituencies in the September 3 General Election.

Yesterday, CAFFE Chairman Dr Lloyd Barnett told the Jamaica Observer that the election monitoring group is seeking 450 volunteers to cover the island.

“CAFFE is continuing its mission of monitoring elections and appeals to all its volunteers and well-wishers to contact us at 876-320-3603 or volunteer@ caffejamaica.com,” said Barnett.

CAFFE is a non-partisan organisation that was founded in 1997 to monitor the general election, which was held on December 18 that year.

The group has dedicated itself to strengthening the country's democratic systems and safeguarding the principle of free and fair elections, and has monitored every national election in the island since its formation.

Volunteers are required to be 18 years or older, with the ability to read and write clearly and not known to be partisan.

CAFFE recently received a boost for its election day monitoring from Mayberry Investments, which donated $1 million to the entity to provide stipends to 150 of its young volunteers.