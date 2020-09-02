Call for churches to fast, pray ahead of tomorrow's election

THE Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches has called on all its member denominations and local churches to be in prayer and fasting today, ahead of the country's general election tomorrow.

In a release on Monday, the group urged members to pray for a peaceful and safe day at the polls, and for the containment of the novel coronavirus.

“We can fight and win the battle of COVID-19 if we agree together and act in a responsible manner,” the group said.

The umbrella organisation also called on the Electoral Office of Jamaica to extend tomorrow's voting time for an additional hour, going from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm instead of to 5:00 pm, in light of the length of time it will take to process each elector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ministry of Health and Wellness protocols.

It added its voice to the call for priority treatment to be given to all senior citizens and individuals with disability, too.

“All Jamaicans should be concerned at the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases and confirmed deaths. We believe very firmly that this is one of the pivotal moments when every one of us, as citizens of Jamaica, need to follow the prescribed protocols set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“What is needed more than ever during this week is very strict enforcement of the law and fines related to the wearing of masks, social (physical) distancing and sanitising of hands,” the group said.

The group of churches also called on Jamaicans to vote, as it is their obligation to do so, and because democracy depends on it.

“We ask that voters, in exercising their right, do so in a responsible way and follow the strict guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“We call upon the leaders of both political parties to instruct their supporters to refrain from any form of violent confrontation, so that we may have a peaceful election,” the umbrella group said.