Call made for continued treatment of people with HIV during pandemic

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) is urging partners and stakeholders to ensure the continuity of treatment, care, and support services for people living with HIV (PLHIV) during the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

PANCAP director, Dr Rosmond Adams, said the pandemic threatens to undo the gains made in the last 10 years of the region's HIV response.

He said any disruption to care and treatment could pose significant threats and create additional burdens for national HIV and AIDS programmes and civil society organisations (CSOs) that work with PLHIV and key population groups.

“Measures to combat COVID-19, such as quarantines, curfews, and social distancing can reduce the number of working hours and disrupt services for programmes responding to HIV and AIDS,” said PANCAP, the mechanism that provides a structured and unified approach to the Caribbean's response to the HIV epidemic.

It said national programmes and CSOs are urged to adopt measures to ensure the continuity of care and treatment and support for viral suppression among PLHIV and to help those who are at risk of HIV acquisition to remain HIV-negative.

Adams said appropriate precautions and mitigation strategies must be developed and implemented across all public health sectors to prevent potentially devastating outcomes.

He has urged stakeholders to implement several recommendations including promoting the use of social media channels or boosting existing platforms to disseminate HIV programme messages. These, she said, should include those related to COVID-19 as well as ensuring an uninterrupted supply of commodities, such as condoms and lubricants, at community distribution points, along with the provision of multi-month dispensing to allow for less frequent pickups where stocks allow.

In addition, Adams wants a rapidly scaled up multi-month dispensing of antiretrovirals and other medications for clients for three to six months, if stocks allow.

“We must keep a close watch on gender-based violence and violence against vulnerable populations as the pandemic can lead to increases in violence within relationships. This situation is likely to be exacerbated by forced physical distancing, shelter-in-place measures, and by economic distress caused by job losses that will harm the most vulnerable first,” he added.

“We must ensure that CSOs are involved in providing the support required by PLHIV in accessing health services during the pandemic,” and he commends the CSOs working in HIV and AIDS that have also joined the COVID-19 response and are working alongside national authorities to scale up the quick and targeted response.

PANCAP, meanwhile, said it welcomed the assertion by the president's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief that “there is currently no direct evidence that people with HIV are at higher risk of COVID-19” and urges that all information shared with PLHIV should be based on empirical data.

PANCAP has commenced a multilayered approach to the COVID-19 response. It said this approach consists of a series of webinars aimed at building the capacity of national AIDS programme managers, CSOs, clinicians, doctors, youth leaders, and other stakeholders in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also initiated a public education programme to provide critical information to partners and stakeholders on COVID-19 guidance. It includes an interactive dashboard with data on the Caribbean and COVID-19 available on the PANCAP website, animated videos on COVID-19 prevention, digital posters on hand-washing, advice on wearing masks, and other essential information on combating COVID-19. Materials can be accessed via the PANCAP website and social media platforms.

It said: “PANCAP will continue to provide the support to national programmes, CSOs, and all stakeholders in the HIV response with initiatives that are community-led and based on human rights,” Adams said, adding, “It is critical that as we respond to COVID-19 we never lose sight of PANCAP's vision of an AIDS-free Caribbean.”