Cameron, Nanthan thank Caribbean people

Former Cricket West Indies President Dave Cameron and his Vice-President Emmanuel Nanthan have thanked the Caribbean people for the support they gave during the pair's tenure in office and said they have left “a foundation on which there is much to build.”

“Before our departure we set in motion a strategy — the creation of a financial bond — that would deal with the peaks and troughs of CWI's revenue. We also left you, the Caribbean people, with an ever improving young and committed squad of players, who have provided us a surge of pride in our hearts, having regained the Wisden trophy,” Cameron and Nanthan said in a letter to the people of the Caribbean.

Cameron, who was elected CWI president in March 2013, lost the position to former West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt in a hotly contested poll in March this year.

Below is the full text of Cameron's and Nanthan's letter to the Caribbean people.

We, Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nanthan, wish to say thank you to the people of the Caribbean for your support and well wishes during our term of office as president and vice-president, respectively, of Cricket West Indies Inc.

You will recall that we took office in 2013, and were met with:

a. Declining performances from all of our cricket teams;

b. An accumulated deficit of US$6M from the previous financial year;

c. A proliferation of players opting to play in the T20 leagues;

d. A halt in cricket development due to financial constraints; and

e. A mounting bill for legal costs on account of litigation with the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) as a result of the tumultuous relationship that existed with that organisation.

Along the way, with your support, we were able to stabilise the financial system and to improve the cricket infrastructure. We introduced the 19 Point Plan, which is expected, if followed, to strengthen our teams and to lead to consistent wins. We introduced a new WICB/WIPA MOU/CBA, which apportioned a 25 per cent share of CWI's revenues to the players.

Perhaps one of the most significant contributions of our term in office is the introduction of the Professional Cricket League (PCL). We are leaving behind:

• 7 chief executive officers of cricket in the region;

• 7 marketing officers related to cricket in the region;

• At least 14 cricket coaches at a minimum Level 2 in the region;

• 7 strength and conditioning coaches in the region;

• A physiotherapist in each franchise;

• The elevation of curators within the territories;

• Cricket operations officers in each franchise within the region;

• 177 players on contract within the system (as per FICA census); and

• An independent selection system — where players have been selected on merit in their respective disciplines across the region.

We have enhanced the internal structures of the organisation. During our administration we were, with your support, able to:

a. Establish a Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee, as recommended by the Wilkin Report;

b. Ensure that all standing committees of the board have proper terms of reference and are well resourced;

c. Develop fit and proper guidelines which inform the calibre of directors being put forward by both member and non-member directors;

d. Develop Conflict of Interest Disclosure Policy;

e. Develop policy on the signing of contracts;

f. Establish an Ethics Committee which monitors the ethical environment of the organisation; and

g. Establish an Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee (ARCC), as recommended by the Wilkin Report. The ARCC closely monitors the risk environment of the organisation.

You will recall the feat of history in 2016 when the Caribbean people were proud to witness its teams win three ICC trophies! In no other cricketing nation in the world has this ever been recorded. In 2018 our women reached the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Also, in our time in office we sought to develop the sport. These are some of the highlights:

• Coaching Education

- Thirty-two foundation courses; 207 certified coaches from 2015 - 2018;

- Five Level 1 courses; 93 certified coaches from 2015 - 2018;

- Two Level 3 courses; 50 certified coaches from 2015 - 2018;

- Thirty-six to be held in 2019;

• Improved fitness (culture)

- Regularly scheduled fitness testing;

- Fitness linked to contracts;

- Improvement of up to 30 per cent in Yo-Yo test for senior men's team.

• Purchase of Coolidge Cricket Ground;

- We have saved on both training camp costs and actual labour costs re hosting HPC — cost per room night accommodation moved from US$160 plus taxes to US$40 plus taxes — Coolidge Cricket Ground budget for operating per annum is approximately US$600,000. At the peak of HPC Barbados, we spent approximately US$1.3M to run, including 15 cohorts, on a six-month programme;

• Key appointment of a head curator has resulted in more “good” ratings, or better pitch ratings from the ICC;

• Key appointment of a head of sports science and medicine with an independent Medical Committee providing oversight and guidance;

• Approval of a pitch monitoring process which aims to improve the quality of pitches and outfields throughout the region. The process will include deterrents for poor quality pitches and incentives to encourage high standard ones.

Prior to our departure we made gains in challenging the imbalance and inequity of the finances in world cricket at the ICC. The West Indies was integral to the strategic planning process and authored a number of papers, including regulations for T20 Leagues and the distribution of ICC events. We sincerely hope that this is continued as the sustained future of West Indies cricket relies on that.

We made very good headway with our overall plan to advance the game, but must now move on. We are leaving a foundation on which there is much to build. Before our departure we set in motion a strategy — the creation of a financial bond — that would deal with the peaks and troughs of CWI's revenue.

We also left you, the Caribbean people, with an ever improving young and committed squad of players, who have provided us a surge of pride in our hearts, having regained the Wisden trophy!

Finally, our intention was to grow the brand outside of the region with a number of initiatives and then offer each and everyone in the region an opportunity to be a shareholder and part of its success. We are confident that this is the only way we will improve as a brand.

We wish the incoming team much success and thank you once again for your support.

One love.