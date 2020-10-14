Can my family members travel to Canada with me?

Dear Mr Brown,

I received my study permit as you may recall, (thank you for your help). However, I want my family to travel with me. They already have their visas from two years ago, and I do not intend for them to stay with me. My studies begin in January, so I want them to come up in December for the Christmas season.

— DS

Dear DS:

Thank you for your query. Of course, I remember you. I am not sure when you would travel or your specific circumstances, so I will just provide general information.

Due to the pandemic, the Government of Canada has restricted who can travel to Canada, which includes international students who may travel for the purpose of beginning or continuing their studies. However, the Canadian Government recently announced that changes will be made to travel restrictions affecting international students.

Amended travel restrictions

The current travel restrictions allow a holder of an approved study permit or letter of introduction on, or before, March 18, 2020 to enter Canada. As of October 20, 2020, international students will be able to travel to Canada, if their designated learning institution has a Government-approved COVID-19 readiness plan.

Readiness plan

The current travel restrictions will remain in effect until October 20, 2020, when asymptomatic international students may travel to Canada if they are:

1. In possession of a valid study permit or letter of introduction; and

2. Attending a designated learning institution (DLI) with a COVID-19 readiness plan approved by the province or territory.

The specific DLIs that have COVID-19 readiness plans approved by the province or territory will be available on October 20, 2020.

International students studying at a school with an approved readiness plan and with the appropriate documents to enter Canada will be presumed non-discretionary and non-optional, unless there is evidence to the contrary.

As part of their plans, DLIs need to establish protocols for the health of students in the event there are suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school. Additionally, specific information should be provided regarding:

• How they will provide information to international students on health and travel requirements before they arrive in Canada.

• Assisting students with their quarantine plans.

• The provision of guidance or assistance in acquiring the necessities of life, such as food and medication, during their quarantine.

Quarantine period

In addition to the eligibility requirements, travellers must plan for their mandatory 14-day quarantine period, which starts on the date they arrive.

The plan would include a suitable place to quarantine on entry, where they will:

• Have access to basic necessities, including water, food, medication, and heat during the winter months;

• Not have contact with vulnerable people who are 65 years of age or older, or those who have underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems; and

• Not be in a group or community living arrangement.

Accompanying family members

Please note that accompanying family members must be entering Canada for non-discretionary/non-optional purposes, as assessed by officers at the port of entry.

In addition, as part of Canada's efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, all travellers are required to provide specific information upon entry into the country, including contact information and details of plan for quarantine, as required under the Quarantine Act, up to 48 hours prior to your arrival.

