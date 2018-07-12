Canada coffee chain Tim Hortons to open 1,500 stores in China
Montreal , Canada (AFP) — Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons announced Wednesday it will open more than 1,500 branches in China over the next decade.
“China's population and vibrant economy represent an excellent growth opportunity for Tim Hortons in the coming years,” said Alex Macedo, president of the company known for its coffee and donuts.
“We have already seen Canada's Chinese community embrace Tim Hortons and we now have the opportunity to bring the best of our Canadian brand to China,” his statement said.
Burger King bought the chain in 2014 for CAN$12.5 billion (US$11.4 billion), and Tim Hortons now boasts 4,700 locations worldwide, mostly in Canada and the United States.
The chain — named after its creator, former professional ice hockey player Tim Horton — has become a staple along Canada's roadways since opening its first counter in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario.
The company came under fire earlier this year when some franchise owners reduced employee breaks to compensate for Ontario's rising minimum wage.
Silence from the company's headquarters sparked calls to boycott the restaurant, causing its popularity among Canadians to drop in polls.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy