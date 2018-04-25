Canada continues to rely on immigration to grow country

Dear Mr Brown,

I heard about a lawmaker in Canada who said that the bad Jamaican economy is based on smoking ganja. I thought that Canada was not racist. Do Canadians welcome immigrants from Jamaica?

— NJ

Dear NJ:

To answer your question, Canada does welcome immigrants from all over the world, including Jamaica.

I have read reports of the incident in which a member of a Nova Scotia Legislative Assembly and candidate for leader of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party, Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, suggested that Jamaicans are lazy and underproductive because of their excessive use of ganja.

I understand that she is a critic of the province of Nova Scotia's new Cannabis Control Act and, during a debate in the House, she charged that legalising ganja could potentially make Nova Scotians as unproductive as Jamaicans with bad work ethics.

Apology

She has since backtracked on this claim due to backlash on social media.

In her apology that was posted on social media, she cited the following:

• She claims that her comments were based on a conversation with a friend who is from Jamaica;

• She declared that she would have said the same about the impact of heavy cannabis use on any country, but because of this particular conversation, it happened to be Jamaica; and

• She did not feel that her comments would be viewed in a negative light.

As part of her apology she also maintained that:

• She takes full responsibility for the mistake in the choice of her words;

• She is open to meeting anyone offended by her comments to better appreciate their perspective and ensure her words are better chosen in the future.

I treat the position of Smith-McCrossin with the contempt that it deserved for the following reasons:

1. Her words merely perpetuate a racist stereotype as her argument is completely unfounded. I defy anyone to describe the principle of economics she relies upon to conclude that the state of the Jamaican economy is based on the use of marijuana any more than Canada's economy is based on not using marijuana.

2. She apologises about the use of her specific words in her stereotype rather than addressing the fallacious basis of her argument.

3. If she takes full responsibility, then she should acknowledge that it was wrong to make such an unsubstantiated declaration, and then somehow pretend that it is substantiated by further claiming that she would have made the same remarks about cannabis use in some other country.

4. I am sceptical of a lawmaker who fails to expect that the general public may take offence to her public remarks that unjustly target an identifiable group based on country of origin.

Pluralistic society

Canada is a pluralistic society in which different racial and ethnic groups form a cultural mosaic. Obviously, racism still exists as a social phenomenon. Overall racism can have various manifestations ranging from intended, explicit, overt, and blatant to the most unintended implicit, covert, or subtle forms, on structural, institutional, and individual expressions.

In Canada, racism normally takes more implicit and subtle forms.

In this case, the prejudice, ethnocentrism and stereotype were overt and explicitly made by a lawmaker.

Prejudice entails the negative, unconscious and preconceived notions about entire categories of people. Ethnocentrism entails the belief of the superiority of one's culture or loyalty to one's cultural values and practices, while viewing other's values and practices as inferior.

Stereotypes are unwarranted, overly simplified generalisations about others, without acknowledging individual differences, which are based on prejudice as a means of reducing the complexity of the differences between social categories in one's mind.

Legal framework of protection

There is a legal framework that offers protection against racial discrimination. Constitutionally, Section 15 the Charter of Rights and Freedoms states:

“Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination and, in particular, without discrimination based on race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, age, or mental or physical disability.”

In terms of administrative law, Human Rights Commissions address matters of discrimination in areas such as:

• Contracts;

• Employment;

• Goods, services and facilities;

• Housing; and

• Membership in vocational associations and trade unions.

Canada continues to rely on immigration to grow the country. The country accommodates different races, cultures and ethnicities. Accordingly, there are legal safeguards in place to protect racialised minorities from discriminatory policies and treatments.

