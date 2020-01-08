Dear Mr Brown,

I have been a Canadian permanent resident for many years and did not file for citizenship. I sponsored my spouse to become a Canadian permanent resident, however, our marriage has broken down.

He has a very good job that he obtained on a work permit and currently is in the same job. I have been a housewife who has the primary responsibility of looking after the children.

If we get a divorce, I want to know whether I should file for spousal support because he wanted me to stay home to take care of kids since he has a higher salary. Would it affect our permanent residency in any way?

— PK

Dear PK:

There are many relevant details that were not included in your question. However, there is no issue pertaining to your status as permanent residents.

Permanent residency is not conditional on marriage in the scenario that you outlined. With regards to spousal support in Canada, I can only respond in a general manner about the substance and nature.

Federal divorce law

The Divorce Act establishes rules for spousal support, which is a federal law that applies to all jurisdictions in Canada. Incidentally, provincial or territorial laws set out the rules for unmarried couples who were in a common-law relationship, and for married couples who separate but who are not divorcing.

Under the federal Divorce Act, spousal support is most likely to be paid in situations that involve a significant difference between the spouses' incomes after they separate. Of course, there are exceptions, as a court may decide that the spouse with the lower income is not entitled to support if that spouse has assets or if the difference in income cannot be traced to the nature of the relationship.

Factors

Canada has a no-fault divorce law. This means irreconcilable differences that cause marital breakdown do not affect a spouse's legal obligation to support the other spouse following a divorce.

Please note that relevant factors in assessing whether a spouse should receive spousal support after a divorce include, but are not necessarily limited to, the following:

• Any orders, agreements or arrangements already made about spousal support;

• The financial means and needs of both spouses;

• The length of the marriage;

• The roles of each spouse during their marriage and the effect of those roles and the breakdown of the marriage on both spouses' current financial positions;

• The care of children;

• Compensation for the spouse with the lower income for sacrificing some power to earn income during the marriage;

• Compensation for the spouse with the lower income for ongoing care of children;

• Assistance for a spouse who is in financial need if the other spouse has the ability to pay;

• The goal of encouraging a spouse who receives support to be self-sufficient in a reasonable period of time.

The focus of spousal support matters is on issues that are causally connected to the marriage. In other words, spouses should redress economic needs flowing from or caused by marriage.

For example, there are situations in which a spouse is responsible for child care, which, therefore, limits: Educational opportunities; earnings; pension; seniority; promotions; benefits; experience; training; insurance; networking; and social-psychological relationships. This may result in economic disadvantage due to the marital breakdown. As such, entitlement to support may be applicable based on one's role in the marriage and the corresponding sacrifices.

That said, due to the fact that I deal with immigration and education matters, I would encourage you to seek professional legal assistance from someone with specialisation in family law and divorce matters.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.