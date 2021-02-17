Canada has taken action to assist international students through the pandemic

Dear Mr Brown:

I heard that even though there are international students in Canada who could not find a job in Canada, they will still be able to stay there. Can you explain the process?

Service disruptions and travel restrictions have presented significant challenges for international students to come to Canada. Accordingly, temporary changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWPP) Programme are being extended and expanded to accommodate international students.

New Temporary PGWP Measures

The Government of Canada has taken recent action to assist international students through the pandemic, including:

• Offering open work permits for former international students who hold or held a PGWPP to be able to stay in Canada longer to gain work experience;

• Allowing international students who complete their entire post-secondary programme online to now be eligible for a PGWP.

These measures apply to all international students who:

• are enrolled in a PGWP-eligible programme;

• began, or will begin a programme in any semester from spring 2020 to fall 2021, or whose programme was already in progress in March 2020;

• have a study permit or approval for a study permit, or applied for a study permit prior to starting their programme and are eventually approved; and

• meet all other PGWPP criteria.

The Government has made significant efforts to encourage international students to settle permanently in Canada as these students possess strong education, employment and language skills and, most importantly, Canadian education and work experience. These opportunities will allow students to be eligible to gain the work experience in Canada they need on the path to permanent residence.

Latest express entry draw

It also seems that the Government of Canada remains committed to its immigration targets, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic. Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada recently invited a record 27,332 candidates to apply for permanent residence in its latest express entry draw from the Canadian experience class. This round only required a minimum comprehensive ranking system (CRS) score of at least 75.

Those in the Canadian experience class have at least one year of Canadian work experience, including international students on a PGWPP. Approximately 90 per cent of these candidates are already living in Canada. This means that travel restrictions disruption is minimised. Those invited to apply who are not currently living in Canada will be able to travel once restrictions are lifted.

