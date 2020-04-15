Canada's immigration processing fees to increase

Dear Mr Brown,

Please confirm the High Commission of Canada fees for a permanent residence application under Express Entry. I have an appointment to sit the language test later this year and then I would like your assistance with the application.

— RH

Dear RH:

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will be increasing some government fees pertaining to permanent residence, effective April 30, 2020, and every two years thereafter. This will be done in accordance with the cumulative percentage increase to the consumer price index for Canada, published by Statistics Canada, for the two previous years, rounded to the nearest five dollars.

Express entry (federal skilled worker class/federal skilled trades class/canadian experience class)

The new fee structure will be as follows:

• The principal applicant processing fee will increase from C$550 to C$825.

• The processing fee for spouse or common-law partner of the principal applicant will increase from C$550 to C$825.

• The process fee for a dependent child of principal applicant will increase from C$150 to C$225.

Business class (self-employed/start-up visa)

The new fee structure will be as follows:

• The principal applicant processing fee will increase from C$1,050 to C$1,575.

• The processing fee for a spouse or common-law partner of the principal applicant will increase from C$550 to C$825.

• The processing fee for a dependent child of principal applicant will increase from $150 CAD to $225 CAD.

Right of Permanent Residence fee

The Right of Permanent Residence fee will increase from C$490 to C$500.

The IRCC has noted that permanent residence fees have not increased since 2002 and that the fees for permanent residence applications will change again in 2022, in accordance with the consumer price index.

I look forward to hearing from you later this year.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com .