Canada's two-stage study permit approval process

Dear Mr Brown,

I heard about an approval in principle, regarding the study permit. I am wondering when we will receive it for studies in September.

— MD

Dear MD:

The Canadian Government and Immigration Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made an announcement last week regarding the processing of study permits for September 2020, to support applicants who are unable to submit required documentation (biometrics, medical exam, police certificate) due to COVID-19 pandemic-related closures.

Two-stage study permit approval process

If an applicant with missing documentation can demonstrate that they have been accepted to a Canadian institution, have the available funds, and are otherwise eligible for a study permit, they may be eligible to receive a stage one approval in principle from IRCC. This approval in principle will allow applicants to begin studying online and have that time count towards their post-graduation work permit

Applicants must submit all required documentation and receive stage two approval from IRCC before they are eligible to travel to Canada.

Studying online

These changes will give students more certainty about their ability to enter Canada once travel and health restrictions are eased in Canada and their own home countries.

Students will be eligible to work in Canada after graduation, even if they need to begin their studies online from overseas in September.

The new measures include:

• Providing priority study permit processing for students who have submitted a completed application online, to ensure that permits are processed as quickly as possible;

• Allowing students to count the time spent pursuing their studies online toward their eligibility for a post-graduation work permit, if they have submitted a study permit application and if at least 50 per cent of their programme is completed in Canada; and

• Providing reassurances to international students, who cannot submit all of the documentation needed, to complete processing of their applications, and who choose to pursue programmes through distance learning, by implementing a temporary two-stage approval process.

This process is available to students starting a programme in the fall semester, who submit a study permit application before September 15, 2020.

It is important for prospective students to note that commencing their studies online from abroad following approval in principle of a study permit application is not a guarantee that they will receive a full approval of their study permit application, or be authorised to pursue their studies in Canada. It is still possible that an applicant could receive a negative final decision on their study permit based on factors such as inadmissibility for criminality or security reasons, and the inability to predict how the COVID-19 situation and any associated travel restrictions will evolve.

In response to your query, please note that not everyone will receive an approval in principle as not everyone will be granted a study permit. Therefore, the significance of the approval in principle is really about the stages of this new study permit approval system for studies this September.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.