Canada will accept incomplete study permit applications



Dear Mr Brown,

I know that you recommended initiating my study permit application last week, but I want to know if there are any updates as to when everything will get back to normal since the stay-at-home order ends in Jamaica on May 31, 2020.

—TM

Dear TM:

Migration offices overseas and processing centres in Canada are currently working with reduced capacity, so processing times will be affected and there could be a corresponding backlog.



Applications for study permits will not be expedited, except in exceptional cases of extenuating circumstances, which would be at the discretion of visa officers.



Due to the closures and limited operations of some visa application centres (VACs), as well as limited access to Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) offices, study permit applicants may be unable to:



• give their biometrics

• undergo a medical examination

• submit their original travel documents

• submit police certificates

Applications will remain open Until further notice, IRCC offices will not refuse an application for non-compliance, that is, failure to submit documents that are required under normal circumstances.



IRCC officers will continue to request additional supporting documents or necessary actions as part of the application process, and will keep the applications open until documents are received or evidence is provided that action has been taken.

Additional 90-day deadline Please note the following:

• When additional documentation is required to make a decision on the application, processing officers will send a request letter allowing 90 days for the applicant to respond.



• If a request for additional documentation was previously sent but the applicant was unable to comply within the deadline, processing officers should bring forward the application and allow an additional 90 days for the applicant to respond.



• If the time has expired after receiving the 90-day request letter and the applicant has still not submitted the additional documentation, the processing officer should send a subsequent request letter and allow another 90 days for the applicant to respond.



Until further notice, applicants will not be refused for non-compliance. Accordingly, my recommendation remains for us to apply as soon as possible with an application of the highest quality with available documents.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent.