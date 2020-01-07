Canadian among three people found murdered in a house

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Three people, including a Canadian resident, were found murdered in a house in Arima, east of here yesterday.

Police said that the bodies of Polly Ann Chuniesingh, 31, her brother Damian Chuniesingh, 39, and their uncle, Randy Chuniesingh, a Canadian resident, were found by a relative early yesterday.

The police sad that the three victims were tied and their throats slit. But the motive for the murders are not known.

Last year, Trinidad and Tobago recorded more than 520 murders, surpassing the 517 figure the previous year.