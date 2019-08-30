Canadian wins jackpot, but kept it a secret for 10 months
OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — A Vietnamese refugee who played the same lottery numbers since resettling in Canada 36 years ago won a Can$60-million jackpot, but kept it secret for 10 months.
Bon Truong, 55, finally claimed his prize on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta.
“I started to think about what this win would mean for my family,” he told a press conference. “I realised it's going to change a lot of things and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes.”
So he signed his name and phone number on the ticket and put it in a safe.
Truong told reporters he now planned to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage, take a family vacation and then continue working as a gardener.
He also quipped that he did not intend to reveal his newfound fortune to his children because he wanted them to still work hard.
“Coming here with nothing, nothing, after the Vietnam war, he worked,” his niece Mina Truong said. “That's all they did, work, save money to buy a house...have a better life for their children, play the lottery, and finally after 30 years it pays off...just really happy for them.”
Truong purchased the ticket at a local casino, picking a number combination of important dates and family birthdays.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy