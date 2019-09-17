Cancer doesn't discriminate, so Walk For The Cure, CIBC FirstCaribbean boss urges

The eighth staging of the CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (CIBC FCIB) 'Walk For The Cure' is set to take place on Sunday, September 29 at Hope Botanical Gardens in St Andrew.

Walk For The Cure, one of the Caribbean's largest fund-raising and educational initiatives for cancer, is aimed at increasing cancer awareness across 16 Caribbean territories.

The bank's flagship event, which usually takes place at Emancipation Park has been moved this year to Hope Gardens to facilitate the central theme of 'Family', managing director of FCIB Nigel Holness told the editors and reporters at yesterday's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange held at the newspaper's Beechwood Avenue headquarters in St Andrew.

“Cancer does not discriminate,” Holness said. “Therefore, whether you're old or young we have some form of activity for you.”

Holness noted that the walk, which is set to start approximately 20 minutes after a 6:00 am warm-up session, will be followed by informative presentations from the Jamaica Cancer Society, including from doctors and cancer “victors”.

“Cancer has no boundaries… it knows no age, and so it's important for us to partner with the cancer society to share this information,” Holness added.

“All of us, throughout our families, can recognise how cancer would have impacted us in one way or another, and so it's important that we support the initiative, recognise those who we have lost, encourage those who are going through the struggle and support them,” he said.

Over the past seven years, the event raised over US$2.2 million across the Caribbean.

Executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) Yulit Gordon said the JCS has received $18.8 million since 2012 from the Walk For The Cure initiative.

This, she said, has been life-changing for many members of the JCS and the wider population, who would otherwise have no access to screening and timely treatment.

“We urge all Jamaicans to register for this important event, and even if you're unable to participate, make a donation. Your contribution will be helping to build the capacity of the Jamaica Cancer Society so that we can expand and strengthen our programmes geared towards fighting cancer in all its forms,” Gordon said.

People who are interested can register for the walk by visiting any CIBC FirstCaribbean branch, sending an e-mail to walkforthecurejam@cibcfcib.com or call 876-929-9310. The registration fee is $1,500 and includes a Walk For The Cure T-shirt.

Apart from participating in the walk, donations can be made via bank transfer to CIBC FirstCaribbean account number 1002160391.

All Walk For The Cure proceeds go towards the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as to provide financial assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families.