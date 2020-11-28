Cancer fund-raiser

Breast cancer survivor Hygena Reid (second right) elbow bumps Shullian Brown, Jamaica Cancer Society fund-raising officer, while accepting her Sagicor Foundation mask and bag at the Virtual Keeping Abreast Luncheon held on October 29.

Looking on are Jamaica Reach to Recovery members Eugenie Ffrench (left) and Theresa Parkes. The event was the cancer society's première fund-raiser.