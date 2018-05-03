Candidates nominated for Homestead by-election

THE two candidates contesting the May 18 by-election in the Homestead Division of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation were on Tuesday nominated in what could be described as a low-key atmosphere.

The candidates are the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) Mark Anthony McLean and the People's National Party's (PNP's) Janette E Grayson.

Nomination took place between 12 noon and 2:00 pm.

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ), in a news release Tuesday, said that the two candidates were duly nominated at the Office of the Returning Officer in St Catherine South Central.

Candidates had to complete a nomination form signed by approximately six electors registered to vote in the division.

A total of 33 polling stations situated across seven voting locations will be used in the by-election and 87 election day workers will be required, it said. Poll workers have been selected from a combination of ECJ staff and election day workers in the St Catherine South Central constituency.

The by-election was called following the untimely death of Councillor Owen Palmer, who died in a motor vehicle crash in March.

Palmer was the second elected representative at the Local Government level to have died in recent times.

His passing followed that of Councillor for the May Pen North Division of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Melvin Jones, who died on Christmas Day last year.

Palmer registered 1,753 votes in the November 2016 Local Government Election for the JLP to the 187 Grayson received.

A total of 9,471 electors are eligible to vote in the by-election. The November 30, 2017 voters' list will be used for the elections.

ECJ said that it will now advance its preparations for election day on May 18.