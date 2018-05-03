Candidates nominated for Homestead by-election
THE two candidates contesting the May 18 by-election in the Homestead Division of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation were on Tuesday nominated in what could be described as a low-key atmosphere.
The candidates are the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) Mark Anthony McLean and the People's National Party's (PNP's) Janette E Grayson.
Nomination took place between 12 noon and 2:00 pm.
The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ), in a news release Tuesday, said that the two candidates were duly nominated at the Office of the Returning Officer in St Catherine South Central.
Candidates had to complete a nomination form signed by approximately six electors registered to vote in the division.
A total of 33 polling stations situated across seven voting locations will be used in the by-election and 87 election day workers will be required, it said. Poll workers have been selected from a combination of ECJ staff and election day workers in the St Catherine South Central constituency.
The by-election was called following the untimely death of Councillor Owen Palmer, who died in a motor vehicle crash in March.
Palmer was the second elected representative at the Local Government level to have died in recent times.
His passing followed that of Councillor for the May Pen North Division of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Melvin Jones, who died on Christmas Day last year.
Palmer registered 1,753 votes in the November 2016 Local Government Election for the JLP to the 187 Grayson received.
A total of 9,471 electors are eligible to vote in the by-election. The November 30, 2017 voters' list will be used for the elections.
ECJ said that it will now advance its preparations for election day on May 18.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy