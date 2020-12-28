Candle in the Dark lights up Christmas for less fortunate

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Despite the harsh economic challenges since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Mandeville-based Candle in the Dark drop-in centre brought light through a Christmas treat last week for many homeless individuals.

With an average of 60 people taking refuge at the drop-in centre — located adjacent Mandeville Regional Hospital — on a daily basis, chairman of Candle in the Dark Ministries Wendy Freckleton said the treat was important.

“Over the years it has been customary to have a Christmas treat. This is the second one that I am personally participating in, and we try to make it a little more special by ensuring that they have their gifts, they have their meals; soup, ice cream, and cake,” she said.

As is the case for other charities, 2020 has been a difficult year for Candle in the Dark, but Freckleton is thankful for the support from the business community and the local municipality.

“This has been a trying year for Candle in the Dark, but we give thanks. We are not complaining based on the fact that the business community has stepped up. The Manchester Municipal Corporation has also stepped up, the board of supervision has given us a lot more support this year than they would normally in response to what is happening with COVID-19. We have been able to house continuously about 10 people each time,” she said.

“We have the tents that people can drop in, but we have been very careful with what is happening with COVID-19. We have been empowering people. Some have been reunited with their families, so we have had a really good year despite the odds,” she added.

Candle in the Dark is a non-profit organisation which has been in existence for over 26 years. It was started by the late Jennifer Reid and her husband Dr Art Reid. In 2018 Freckleton took over the operations, explaining that “Mrs Reid had passed on and Dr Reid was unable to manage due to age”.

Those benefiting from the continued philanthropic work have shown their gratitude and have made good use of the opportunities.

“They have been very grateful. They have shown their appreciation. What I find, especially with the people who have been staying here in our empowerment centre, they want to do good. They want to do better. They have gone out. They have gotten their tax registration number (TRN). Some have even received bank accounts. I have to say thanks to the banks that have facilitated them this year. We now have them enrolling into the National Youth Service programme so they can get employment at least for a year,” said Freckleton who is also a social activist.

“Some [beneficiaries] will be going to the Jamaica Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFLL) and we also have others who will be doing on-the-job training right here at Candle in the Dark, where we can help them to develop their horticultural skills. We have also instituted this year an agricultural programme, where we rear broiler chickens for the centre. We do our own eggs, and we plant vegetables,” she added.

She disclosed that the beneficiaries are well taken care of in ensuring that they get medical attention with regular check-ups.

“On an average month we have about 60 people using the centre. Some will stay for the night shelter, some on a little longer-term programme, and we have those who come from the drop-in centre, so they come for their meals and we give them a change of clothing…We ensure that they go to the doctor,” Freckleton said.

Candle in the Dark remains open for donations, she said.

“...We need everything. Anything that you need to live, we need at Candle [in the Dark]… We need clothing, especially male pants, food items, and we also need someone who can manage counselling to drop-in even for five minutes. So if you don't have the cash, you don't have the kind, give of yourself,” Freckleton said.