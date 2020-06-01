Canji lends a helping hand

The Jamaica Chapter of the Canji International Foundation, which has a long-term strategic goal of breaking barriers and increasing access and achievement in marginalised communities, has reached out to people in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit organisation, which has as its mission the forming of global partnerships with people and organisations around the world with a common goal to transform the lives of vulnerable children, families, and individuals, through educational programmes, community empowerment, health awareness, and stable housing, while supporting the growth, development, and welfare of all mankind, recently presented care packages to elderly and shut-in residents in the Corporate Area communities of Grants Pen and Sandy Park.