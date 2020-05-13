CARE crush forces remittance agency to open windows at National Stadium

As part of efforts to alleviate the massive overcrowding at remittance agencies by thousands of Jamaicans wanting to collect COVID-19 assistance grants, Western Union yesterday opened windows at the National Stadium car park in St Andrew to accommodate the overflow from its locations in the capital city.

Since last week, thousands of Jamaicans have been bundling at remittance outlets, abandoning all social distancing caution as they try to collect compassionate grants under the Government's COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who chairs the Special Select Committee of Parliament which is reviewing the developments in public health around the COIVD-19 crisis, noted at yesterday's meeting that the windows should alleviate the problem of crowding at the remittance outlets.

The 250,000 people who were confirmed for compassionate grants started receiving payments last week. Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke says 150,000 of the 380,000 Jamaicans who were verified for the grants asked to be paid through remittance companies, and 230,000 through their banks.

“It's a matter that has been discussed at the Cabinet level… there have been some adjustments made. I have dispatched a team there [National Stadium] to work with them to help to manage the social distancing issues and mitigate against the potential risk. Elsewhere in the country, the health authorities have been asked to communicate with the particular private entity to coordinate and to assist with some of that crowd management. It is a concern and the interventions have been made,” Dr Tufton told the committee.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Western Dr Angela Brown Burke said there should be an avenue for people who have had difficulty accessing the funds to appeal. “There are a lot of issues that persons are having and it has been very difficult for many of them to get responses… you need to have a window, or a number where persons can discuss the issues that they're having with a view to seeing how they can be resolved,” she said, noting problems such as dormant bank accounts.

According to the finance minister, 130,000 applicants could not be verified for payments as there was an issue with a large number of the bank accounts.

St Andrew Southern Member of Parliament Mark Golding said there are identification issues for some people as well, who, for example, do not have a voter's ID. “Is there an alternative way of identifying for the purpose of collecting their grant… can a letter from a JP (justice of the peace), or the MP or councillor suffice? These are real issues on the ground,” he suggested.

Meanwhile, the health minister said strategies are well advanced to address the issue of the risks presented by COVID-19 to people who live in densely populated areas, such as tenements, and households with multiple occupants to a room.

He sad 20 communities have so far been identified and discussions have been held with the Planning Institute of Jamaica and other agencies, which have commenced initiatives in those communities.

A longer-term approach is being mapped out by the Government to develop capacity to place personnel in those communities and establish protocols around the living adjustments that must be made and the additional infrastructure that would be needed, the health minister said.